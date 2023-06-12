Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has died in Milan

MILAN -- Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul and former Italian prime minister who transformed the nation's politics with polarizing policies and often alarmed his allies with his brazen remarks, died on Monday aged 86.

Berlusconi, Italy's longest-serving premier who counted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a close friend and gained notoriety for his "bunga bunga" sex parties, had suffered from leukemia and recently developed a lung infection.