ARE YOU ON the bus? The four-part reality series “Rennervations” begins streaming on Disney+, showcasing actor Jeremy Renner (“Dahmer,” “The Hurt Locker”) as a different kind of “makeover” host.

In this series, Renner and a group of celebrity friends and mechanics have amassed a rather large collection of used municipal buses, delivery trucks and other well-used vehicles. Renner and his pals aim to cut them open and repurpose them as community centers, water-filtration systems and public health facilities for cities and locations all over the world.