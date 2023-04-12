ARE YOU ON the bus? The four-part reality series “Rennervations” begins streaming on Disney+, showcasing actor Jeremy Renner (“Dahmer,” “The Hurt Locker”) as a different kind of “makeover” host.
In this series, Renner and a group of celebrity friends and mechanics have amassed a rather large collection of used municipal buses, delivery trucks and other well-used vehicles. Renner and his pals aim to cut them open and repurpose them as community centers, water-filtration systems and public health facilities for cities and locations all over the world.
So, in addition to watching welders and mechanical magicians turning boring buses into Instagram-friendly locations, “Rennervations” will spotlight communities in need and nonprofit organizations in the United States, Mexico, India and other places on his bus route.
The narrative structure of “Rennervations” will be familiar to fans who have been following this genre since Jesse James’ “Monster Garage.” But it also wears its charitable self-awareness on its sleeve, continually reminding us of how much fun they are having while “giving back.” And we’re repeatedly told how easy it is to make a difference. This from a big movie star with the wherewithal to buy hundreds of old vehicles and surround himself with fellow celebrities to bask in a philanthropic glow.
When asked what he wants to say with the show, Renner responds, “I want to make actionability and thoughtfulness of others cool.”
There’s an old Hollywood saying, so popular it’s been attributed to producer Sam Goldwyn, director Frank Capra and playwright Moss Hart: “If you want to send a message, call Western Union.” Nobody sends telegrams anymore, but none of those 20th-century artists would still be quotable if they used the words like “actionability.”
• “Single Drunk Female” (10 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) returns for a second season. Sofia Black-D’Elia stars in the title role as Samantha, a freshly turned 29-year-old at very loose ends. A meltdown and a stint behind bars have landed her in recovery and back in her old bedroom under care of her mother (Ally Sheedy).
Produced by some of the talent behind “Girls,” it makes the most of youthful self-absorption, self-loathing and doubt, with a dash of self-deprecation. She’s first seen in the second season opener at an AA meeting at a prison, sharing her life with hardened female convicts less than enthralled with her drama.
It also collects various notions from other series. Sam works at some vague publication writing “listicles,” and seems insecure around her passive-aggressive older male boss. If this seems familiar, it’s because the same thing happens in the Hulu series “Shrill” starring Aidy Bryant. And in ABC’s “Not Dead Yet,” a youngish woman without much of a life spends time with the dead while writing their obituaries for another mysteriously funded newspaper. Not unlike “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Samantha takes life advice from enormous, sassy gender-fluid Black men.
Sometimes it seems like comedy writers are simply ticking off all the boxes.
Freeform knows its market, and it isn’t me. But as an older viewer, one can take solace in knowing that you don’t have to be around people as helpless and tiresome as this “Single Drunk Female.”
• Much ado in the New York office of “FBI” (9 p.m., r, CBS, TV-14).
• One for the bomb squad on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) anticipates the extreme weather of the near future.
• Helen opens a new door on “True Lies” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• An old case has a certain aroma on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Doors open and close on “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
A resilient young teen (Jennifer Lawrence) searches for her missing father at considerable risk to herself in the 2010 drama “Winter’s Bone” (9:50 p.m., Cinemax).
Series notes
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Darlene’s job hunt continues on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Beverly treads lightly on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
One lass leaves on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Janine’s mother arrives unexpectedly on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A time to say goodbye on “Not Dead Yet” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Steven Yeun and Joan Baez are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS).
