A Manchester police SWAT team arrested six people after a raid on a West Side home on Thursday, four on drug charges. 

According to police, an investigation and neighbor complaints led to the search of a home on South Main Street. 

Police said they had a warrant to search the home, after an investigation and neighbors' complaints.

Police said they found just under $3,000 cash, just over half a pound of crack cocaine, a third of an ounce of what police described as fentanyl, and Diazapam pills.

Six people were charged after the raid.

Edward Roberts, 41, of Manchester was charged with sale of controlled drug and possession with intent to distribute.

Ashley Dustin, 23, of Derry was charged with sale of a controlled drug.

Crystal Carter, 32, of Manchester, was charged with resisting arrest.

Kyle Gerrish, 22, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Antonio Clough, 37, of Manchester, was arrested for criminal mischief and a warrant for trespassing.

Jamal Livingston, 47, of Manchester was arrested on a warrant for sale of a controlled drug.

