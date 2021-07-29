Six arrested after SWAT raid on Manchester's West Side Staff Report Jul 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester police SWAT team arrested six people after a raid on a West Side home on Thursday, four on drug charges. According to police, an investigation and neighbor complaints led to the search of a home on South Main Street. Police said they had a warrant to search the home, after an investigation and neighbors' complaints.Police said they found just under $3,000 cash, just over half a pound of crack cocaine, a third of an ounce of what police described as fentanyl, and Diazapam pills.Six people were charged after the raid.Edward Roberts, 41, of Manchester was charged with sale of controlled drug and possession with intent to distribute.Ashley Dustin, 23, of Derry was charged with sale of a controlled drug.Crystal Carter, 32, of Manchester, was charged with resisting arrest.Kyle Gerrish, 22, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.Antonio Clough, 37, of Manchester, was arrested for criminal mischief and a warrant for trespassing.Jamal Livingston, 47, of Manchester was arrested on a warrant for sale of a controlled drug. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDay 14 in jail for River Dave, 81, who won't leave home of 27 yearsNew operator to reopen Cinemagic theaters in Hooksett and MerrimackRiver Dave: I'll stay in jail 'until my body rots'Top state doc: We’ve lost sight of the goal of vaccinationCelebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under FortyMan dies while hiking Mt. CarrigainNH Outside: Rail trail system offers 380 miles to keep you movingNashua state representative arrested on Tuesday, claims to be the victim of swattingIt’s official: July 2021 rainiest on recordNashua school officials voice concerns over Proud Boy presence Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections40 Under FortyCHaD East-West All-Star GameSwim with a Mission Veterans FestivalFirst lady Jill Biden visits NHMaurice L. McQuillen AwardSlam Free or Die Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT