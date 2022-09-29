Tropical cyclones as powerful as Hurricane Ian threaten to wreak lasting damage to families, crops, coastlines and industries long after they roar ashore.

The initial onslaught of wind and water as well as lingering floods pose significant risks to the lives of people who didn’t evacuate. And menaces like Ian can break power grids, flatten homes and leave many roads impassible, isolating people when they most need help. The economic ripples radiate far beyond the storm’s path.