Six Flags New England intends to reopen today [Friday] after sustaining damage from a passing storm on Tuesday evening.
After strong winds and heavy rain passed through, the Agawam, Mass., amusement park closed Wednesday and Thursday for storm cleanup. According to Jennifer McGrath, communications manager for Six Flags New England, more than a dozen trees fell throughout the property.
“We’ve been busy nonstop since Tuesday in regards to removal of trees and branches. Luckily for us, a lot of that was found within our midways and very easy to move,” McGrath said.
“On our end, Fireball (a 360-degree inverted loop roller coaster) is not anticipated to open (Friday) .... We actually have over 100 rides and experiences. Our water park will be open,” McGrath said.
The annual Coca-Cola July Fourth Festival will take places as scheduled this weekend.
Those who purchased tickets for Wednesday and Thursday are permitted to use their tickets when the park reopens this weekend.
Despite more rain storms predicted for this weekend, McGrath says Six Flags will be able to safely run regular attractions as long as the weather cooperates.
“If any other inclement weather comes our way, we’ll make sure to do the same process that we always do: providing intense inspections, visual assessments on our rides and we would not open any of them unless they are deemed safe. So, on our end – yes – we have a little bit of rain right now but we are moving forward,” McGrath said.