HENNIKER — Pats Peak will host an event as part of the Vertical Challenge Race Series on Sunday.
The race course will be on the Downdraft Trail. Skiers and snowboarders will be divided by gender and age to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in categories.
“The Vertical Challenge event is always a fun day for our skiers and riders of all ages and abilities to complete in a fun race,” said Jim Wall, the ski area’s events director. “It’s a fun atmosphere with music playing and fun giveaways throughout the day,”
There also will be snowy activities for all ages, prize giveaways and music.
Registration is from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Main Lodge. (Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.) Races can complete a form online at www.ski-vc.com.
The Vertical Challenge Race starts at 10 a.m. The race awards and a victory party is at 1:30 p.m.
The race is free of charge to all who have purchased a Pats Peak lift ticket for that day or have a Pats Peak Season Pass.