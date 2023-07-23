Hidden salt: Salt is added to many prepared foods as a preservative, so adding more for taste can make the total content quite high. The human body needs salt to survive. Sodium chloride is required in a nominal amount to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain a proper balance of water and minerals. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health estimates people need 500 mg of sodium per day to perform these vital functions. Too often, however, people consume much more salt in their diets than is necessary, which can lead to a host of medical issues. The average person eats 3,400 mg of sodium daily, and that can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, and even loss of calcium in bones. Salt is already added to many prepared foods as a preservative and flavor enhancer, so it’s not necessary to add salt to these meals. When cooking at home and flavoring foods, it may be tempting to reach for the salt to enhance flavor. Fortunately, there are many salt substitutes that can impart flavor without adversely affecting your health.

Potassium chloride