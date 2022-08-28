Thousands attended Saturday’s Sky Show, which returned to Arms Park in Manchester for the first time in a decade. The free event featured several musical acts, including Recycled Percussion. The group was instrumental in bringing back the all-day festival. Also, food, fireworks, activities were highlighted at the family-friendly event. To see a photo gallery from the Sky Show, go to unionleader.com.
If you expect your job to give your life meaning, you’re setting yourself up for failure. There was a time when a job was just an economic transaction: Someone paid you for your labor and that enabled you to live and support your family.
A young mountain lion shot by police died in surgery at a California zoo on Friday, a zoo spokesperson said, after the animal was startled by a tranquilizer dart and jumped at an officer in a suburban neighborhood.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Saturday said it was her “preliminary intent” to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to oversee a review of materials seized Aug. 8 from his Florida home during an FBI raid.
DEAR ABBY: My husband, “Alex,” and I are close friends with another couple who live out of state. During a virtual happy hour, our friend “Darlene” advised us that her brother “Roy” is moving to our area, and she suggested we become friends. She assumed my husband likes Roy. My husband answe…
It’s been years since I’ve been writing my Budget Vogue column and you, dear Budget Vogue fashionistas have seen me through camping with my children, budget travels to New York City, downsizing and the big move from a home of 21 years.
ARE YOU earning income apart from your main job? Perhaps you have a side gig. It could be through an app or an online platform. If so, you probably need to be aware of a tax reporting change that was part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan and took effect Jan. 1, 2022. This change requires thi…