Sliman Bensmaia, a trailblazing neuroscientist working on brain computer interfaces allowing amputees and paralyzed patients to control prosthetic and robotic limbs while simultaneously feeling the natural sensations of touch, died Aug. 11 at his home in Chicago. He was 49.

Dr. Bensmaia and his collaborators created algorithms that mimic the biological processes of how the brain interacts with limbs to generate sensations of touch. Then they implanted electrodes in the brain that connected to sensors on bionic hands.