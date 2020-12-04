More than 255 New Hampshire “micro-enterprises” -- businesses with fewer than five employees, including the business owner -- will receive $2,500 grants to use for COVID-19-related purposes from CARES Act funding through the Community Development Finance Authority.
The grants must be used to cover costs that help the business "prepare for, respond to or recover from" the pandemic, said Melissa Latham, the authority’s communications manager.
Eligible expenses include items such as working capital, equipment purchase, operating expenses or minor construction/modification.
“The ability to pivot or adjust their business model could fall under one of these eligible expenses as long as it is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said by email.
Interested businesses should go to nhcdfa.org/covid-19-resources for details about applying.
“No funds have actually been disbursed yet,” Latham said.