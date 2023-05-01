LIEV SCHREIBER (“Ray Donovan”) stars in the new series “A Small Light” (9 p.m., National Geographic, Lifetime, TV-14) as Otto Frank, the father of the famous diarist Anne Frank (Billie Boullet), who poured out her adolescent dreams and frustrations as her Jewish family hid from the Nazis in occupied Holland during World War II.

“Light” focuses on Otto Frank’s secretary, Miep Gies (Bel Powley, “The Morning Show”), who was essential in finding the Frank family refuge and keeping their secret.