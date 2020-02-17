NEWBURY — The fire department’s Smokey Bear sign is missing, and Fire Chief Henry Thomas Jr. is looking for answers.
“We hope it comes back,” he said.
The wooden sign of Smokey, the iconic U.S. Forest Service mascot who warns about the dangers of forest fires, has been hanging up outside Newbury's fire station for years, Thomas said. An Eagle Scout created it as part of a service project.
Smokey Bear hung next to the department’s fire danger sign, which people check if they need burn permits, Thomas said. He’s not sure when Smokey went missing, though it was some time in the past week.
Thomas said it appears someone unbolted the bear from the fire danger sign.
Thomas said anyone who knows where Smokey is should help him return to the fire station. Thomas said there will be no questions asked of the person who returns him.