The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin rehabilitation work on the Snake River Bridge on Waukewan Road in Center Harbor and New Hampton on Tuesday, May 31.
This project will replace the bridge superstructure on new abutments. The existing stone abutments and wings will remain in place.
Starting Tuesday, May 31, the bridge will be closed to all traffic and detours will direct motorists onto Route 3, Route 104 and Winona Road. Local traffic will be permitted on Waukewan Road from both directions with no access over the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until Columbus Day.
E.D. Swett of Concord is the general contractor for the bridge replacement project, which has a final completion date of Oct. 28.
KANASIN, Mexico - Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
Jurors began deliberating the dueling defamation claims from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Friday after six weeks of conflicting testimony about the former Hollywood couple’s troubled, short-lived marriage.
NEW YORK — Major U.S. retailers that recently scrambled to restock shelves amid product shortages disclosed this week that their stores are now packed with too much merchandise, and some are even doing what was unthinkable just a few months ago: discounting unsold goods.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a query last month to Elon Musk over how he disclosed his major stake in Twitter — the clearest signal yet that the Wall Street regulator is scrutinizing his efforts to buy the social network.