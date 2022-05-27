The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin rehabilitation work on the Snake River Bridge on Waukewan Road in Center Harbor and New Hampton on Tuesday, May 31.

This project will replace the bridge superstructure on new abutments. The existing stone abutments and wings will remain in place.

Starting Tuesday, May 31, the bridge will be closed to all traffic and detours will direct motorists onto Route 3, Route 104 and Winona Road. Local traffic will be permitted on Waukewan Road from both directions with no access over the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until Columbus Day.

E.D. Swett of Concord is the general contractor for the bridge replacement project, which has a final completion date of Oct. 28.