Snow Skin Mooncakes are the no-bake lighter cousins of traditional mooncakes.

 Scott Suchman for the washington post

I never considered myself a picky eater, but when traditional Chinese holidays rolled around, I wanted little to do with the customary foods.

Zong zi with peanuts for the Dragon Boat Festival? Only a nibble to appease Grandma. Mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival? No way. I’d rather have mochi ice cream!