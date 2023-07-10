A soccer coach in Tennessee has been arrested after police said they found hundreds of videos and images of him appearing to rape unconscious boys on a phone he left behind at a restaurant.
Police in Franklin, Tenn., said in a Sunday statement that Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recruited boys onto his soccer team and then sexually abused them. They said Campos drugged and raped at least 10 boys as young as 9 years old and recorded footage of his crimes.
He is being held in custody on charges of raping a child and sexually exploiting a minor, police said. In Tennessee, rape of a child is a Class A felony that carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class B felony when the suspect possesses more than 100 images or materials that show a minor engaged in sexual activity.
Police Lt. Charles Warner told NBC News that Campos was being held Sunday on a $525,000 bond. The Franklin Police Department could not be reached for comment early Monday.
Police said employees at a local restaurant found a customer's phone and went through it to try to reach the owner so they could return it. After stumbling upon "unconscionable videos and pictures of children," they called the police, the department said.
VILNIUS -- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, appearing to end months of drama over an issue that had strained the bloc as war has raged in Ukraine.
HAVANA -- Cuba on Monday accused the U.S. government of bearing "direct responsibility" for the protests that rocked the Caribbean island two years ago, marking the largest demonstrations since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.
WASHINGTON -- The federal prosecutor overseeing the criminal case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter on Monday said the Justice Department never impeded him from bringing charges, appearing to debunk claims made by an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower.
July 10 (Reuters) - Torrential downpours pounded the U.S. Northeast on Monday, threatening catastrophic flooding across the region, where rains have washed out roadways, overwhelmed rivers, forced numerous rescues by boat and caused at least one fatality, officials said.
WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve's top regulatory official laid out a sweeping plan to increase capital requirements for the nation's largest banks in the wake of recent bank failures, a move that was immediately met with criticism from the industry.
Former AT&T executive Randall Stephenson resigned his position on the PGA Tour's influential policy board in a letter dated Saturday, writing that he had "serious concerns" about the tour's controversial partnership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has held Kremlin talks with Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders to discuss the armed mutiny Wagner attempted to mount against the army's top brass, Putin's spokesman said on Monday.