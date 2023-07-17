NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

New Jersey/New York Gotham FC midfielder Kristie Mewis controls the ball against Racing Louisville FC during a game last month. Mewis is a key player for a U.S. squad that opens Women’s World Cup play on Friday night against Vietnam.

AUCKLAND — Four-time defending champion United States may have a target on its back, but the Americans are taking it in stride at the Women’s World Cup, midfielder Kristie Mewis said on Monday.

The Americans are favorites, according to a Nielsen’s Gracenote forecast on Monday. But it is far from lonely at the top of the top-ranked squad.