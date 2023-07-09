Forecasts of a solar storm have projected that 17 U.S. states, including New York and others along the East Coast, may be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this Thursday.
The aurora borealis is typically seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but places further to the south are now getting in on the action due to an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024, according to scientists.
The East Coast states that could see activity Thursday include New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Maryland, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Other states include Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center recommends that people wanting to spot the aurora should be away from city lights and try to look in the sky between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
The phenomenon known as the Northern Lights is caused by the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic field and a magnetic solar wind. Th collision energizes atoms in the upper atmosphere, resulting in a glowing effect, which can vary in intensity.
Residents in Arizona were able to see the light display three months ago, in an event that marked the third severe geomagnetic storm since 2019.
KANIUKAI, Lithuania -- NATO has turned Vilnius into a fortress defended by advanced weaponry to protect President Joe Biden and other alliance leaders meeting next week only 20 miles from Lithuania's razor-wire topped border fence with Russian ally Belarus.
Federal law enforcement agents in the U.S. have arrested a Los Angeles County man wanted by Mexican authorities in connection with the killing of a Tijuana sex worker and possibly two others, according to officials in both countries.
It's time for a summer road trip for you, your car - and your tires and brakes. Recently, scientists are finding wear and tear on your tires and brakes are causing a worrying amount of particulate pollution, which may be a problem for the environment and your health.
States that have tried to enroll more Black and Hispanic students in state universities without using race-based admissions policies have seen the numbers of those students slip — especially at elite institutions.
JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet on Sunday decided that Israel would work to prevent the collapse of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), but did not offer any concrete steps to do so.