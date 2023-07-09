FINLAND-WEATHER/

Aurora borealis, better known as the northern lights, illuminates the night sky above Lapland, Finland, Saturday.

 reuters/LEHTIKUVA

Forecasts of a solar storm have projected that 17 U.S. states, including New York and others along the East Coast, may be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this Thursday.

The aurora borealis is typically seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but places further to the south are now getting in on the action due to an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024, according to scientists.