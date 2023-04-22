AFTER AN HOUR of “Succession” (9 p.m., Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) and its themes of corporate sadism, caustic inter-family cruelty and blowtorch profanity, can you blame viewers for wanting a little relief?

The low-key comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” (10:30 p.m., Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) is just entering its second season. But its Manhattan, Kansas, setting already seems so familiar and its characters like old friends, or even family.