Derrick Thompson, son of a former Minnesota state representative John Thompson, has been charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a grisly crash that left five young women dead.

He was charged Thursday with two felony counts for each victim killed in the collision, the Star Tribune reported. Thompson is accused of blowing through a red light and then broadsiding a sedan carrying Siham Adan Odhowa, 19, Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19, and Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20.