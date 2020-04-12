DURHAM — Two-time “Granite State Challenge” champion Nashua High South met the Souhegan High Sabers in the second game of the quarterfinals.
Playing for the Purple Panthers of Nashua South were Captain George Eid, Njeri Kiritu, Sri Korandla, Andrew Guo and alternate Shivani Shah. The team is coached by Greg Montine. Nashua High South enrolls over 1,790 students.
The Souhegan High Sabers were represented by Captain Alec Reitter, Zach Cotter, Ari Garnick, Amanda Fulton and alternates Daniel Svendsen and Nick Giannakopoulos. The team is coached by Dave Jasinski, Sarah Kunyoysing and Travis Nason. Souhegan High is located in Amherst and serves students in Amherst and Mont Vernon. It has an enrollment of around 830 students.
Souhegan defeated the Lancers of Londonderry High on its way to the quarterfinals. Nashua High South bested the Clippers of Portsmouth High to secure its spot.
Nashua South played a great first round, but Ari of Souhegan buzzed in for the Unitil Power Question with seconds left in the round and correctly identified 1984 as the last year the Summer Olympics were held in Los Angeles and ended the round with Souhegan trailing by only 10 points with a score of 90-80.
The game was tight in the second round, but in the end Nashua South lead by a score of 230-180. Much to the dismay of host Jon Cannon, neither team could identify Portsmouth, N.H., native Ronnie James Dio as the Ozzy Osbourne replacement lead singer for Black Sabbath and the person credited with creating the horns hand gesture in heavy metal. At the end of the round, Nashua High South lead by a score of 230-180.
The alternates joined their teamates for the 60-second round. Souhegan chose the category “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” and answered nine out of 10 questions whose answer would include the word “rose,” missing only on Pete Rose. Nashua High South chose the category “Top Ten Countdown,” where the answers to all the clues would be titles featuring the numbers one through 10, in that order. The team correctly identified seven out of 10 clues, missing only on “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Nine to Five.” At the end of the round, Nashua High South led by a score of 300-270.
The final round, where correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer willl cost a team 20 points, can make or break a team’s lead. With a little over two minutes left in the game, Souhegan had a lead of 350-340. The lead went back and forth over the last minutes, but in the end Souhegan came out on top and won the game by a final score of 430-380.
Souhegan now goes on to meet Merrimack High in the semifinals.
“Granite State Challenge” features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first on this iconic New Hampshire game show.
The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts — along with current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.