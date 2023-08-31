The New England Patriots have added a second quarterback to their 53-man roster, claiming Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
Corral was waived Wednesday, one day after the majority of roster cuts. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi and missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury suffered against the Patriots in the preseason.
The Patriots traded their third-round pick to the Panthers used to select Corral for a 2022 fourth-round pick and 2023 third-round pick. Quarterback Bailey Zappe and linebacker Marte Mapu were drafted with those selections.
Zappe was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday but re-signed with the practice squad Wednesday. Prior to claiming Corral, Mac Jones was the only quarterback on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.
Corral takes up the spot that opened up with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton heading to injured reserve.
The 24-year-old passer was voted second-team All-SEC in 2021. He completed 67.3% of his passes during his four-year college career for 8,281 yards with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 18 scores.
As a senior at Ole Miss, he completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns. He was carted off with a leg injury in his final college game and didn’t work out prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jones and Corral competed in a wild Alabama-Ole Miss game that saw the Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 63-48. Jones went 28-of-32 for 417 yards with two touchdowns in the win, while Corral completed 21-of-28 passes for 365 yards with two touchdowns.
It’s still unclear who will back up Jones in Week 1, since Corral still has to learn the Patriots’ offense. The Patriots could still make Corral inactive and elevate Zappe from the practice squad for the game. The team also has quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham on their practice squad.
KYIV -- Ukraine told critics of the pace of its three-month-old counteroffensive to "shut up" on Thursday, the sharpest signal yet of Kyiv's frustration at leaks from Western officials who say its forces are advancing too slowly.
WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been medically cleared to continue with his schedule, the attending physician to Congress said on Thursday, one day after the 81-year-old froze up at an event in his home state of Kentucky.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump’…
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is offering $12 billion in grants and loans for auto makers and suppliers to retrofit their plants to produce electric and other advanced vehicles, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.
Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.
Driving past The Care Farm on South Merrimack Road in Hollis, not far from busy Route 101A in the Amherst/Merrimack/Nashua area, a bucolic scene unfolds where ponies relax in the shade while goats and sheep may be seen calmly grazing.