Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison in Walterboro

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son. in South Carolina on Friday.

 Andrew J. Whitaker/Pool/USA Today Network via REUTERS

Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, the disgraced lawyer and member of a powerful South Carolina family, was sentenced to life on Friday for killing his wife and son in what prosecutors said was an attempt to hide his drug addiction and theft of millions of dollars.

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty on Thursday on two counts of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, on their family estate on June 7, 2021. The jury took only three hours to reach their decision after a five-week trial.