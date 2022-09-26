Passengers of a Southwest Flight from Long Beach to Honolulu earlier this month were surprised with ukuleles and lessons on how to play the instrument.
Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, also supplied instructors to give lessons in-flight to the passengers.
Passengers all received a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, a Road Runner carrying case and a lesson among the clouds.
“Our customers anticipate warm Southwest hospitality throughout their journeys with us, and these ‘Surprise and Delight’ events are a unique way to create memorable experiences,” Brandy King, Senior Director of Public Relations at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. “Today’s celebration of Hawaiian culture and Southwest Hospitality underscore our everyday commitment to serve and celebrate the spirit of Aloha.”
The passengers were able to learn to play the song “Hello, Aloha. How are you?” during the flight.
“I’ve taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane. It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele — many with no musical background. The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be,” Alexandra Windsor, educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center Lessons, said in the release.
