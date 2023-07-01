TORONTO — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen recorded his first save of four or more outs since May 14, 2022, during a wild ninth inning Saturday.
The Red Sox held on to win, 7-6.
Jansen struck out Kevin Kiermaier to begin the ninth, then allowed a single to George Springer and a double to Bo Bichette.
With two runners in scoring position, he struck out Brandon Belt swinging.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then singled to right field, but Alex Verdugo threw out Bichette at home plate to end the game.
The Red Sox lost 16 of 19 games against the Blue Jays last season. Toronto outscored them by 70 runs.
The script has completely flipped this season. Rafael Devers stroked three hits, including a homer and the Red Sox improved to 6-0 with a positive-19 run differential against the Blue Jays this season.
Boston improved to .500 (42-42), three games behind Toronto for fourth place in the AL East. The Blue Jays are 7-19 vs. AL East opponents.
Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford gave up a leadoff homer to George Springer but then settled in to pitch 5 ⅔ strong innings. He allowed two runs, three hits (two homers) and two walks while striking out five. He recorded 14 swings and misses, including seven with his four-seam fastball.
Rafael Devers put the Red Sox ahead 2-1 in the third inning with a 418-foot home run to left-center field.
The Blue Jays tied it in the third, but Boston scored three times in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead. Justin Turner stroked an RBI double. Devers and Masataka Yoshida both delivered RBI singles.
Verdugo’s sac fly to right field made it 6-2 Red Sox in the sixth.
Turner also homered in the ninth to make it 7-5 after the Blue Jays had cut it to 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth.
Josh Winckowski struck out Bichette and Belt to begin the eighth inning.
But Winckowski then allowed a walk to Guerrero and a two-run home run to Matt Chapman to cut it to 6-5.
Winckowski was pulled from the game after allowing a single and walk following the home run. Jansen entered and struck out Cavan Biggio swinging to keep it a 6-5 game.
Jansen had not recorded a save of four or more outs since May 14, 2022.
