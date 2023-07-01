MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto’s Bo Bichette is tagged out by Boston catcher Connor Wong for the final out of Saturday’s game at Rogers Centre.

 Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen recorded his first save of four or more outs since May 14, 2022, during a wild ninth inning Saturday.

The Red Sox held on to win, 7-6.