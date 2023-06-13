WASHINGTON -- Special Counsel Jack Smith has said former President Donald Trump will have a "speedy trial" in Miami on a 37-count indictment charging him with willfully retaining classified government records and obstructing justice.

But the complexities of handling highly classified evidence, the degree to which Trump's legal team challenges the government's pre-trial motions, and the way the judge manages the schedule could all lead to a trial that is anything but swift, legal experts say.