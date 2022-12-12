About 10 years ago, I went to a Hanukkah party, where among many delicious foods cooked in oil — a holiday tradition — there was a noodle kugel made not in the American tradition of cottage cheese and eggs, but with an ungodly amount of sugar and oil, and aggressively seasoned with black pepper.
The dish was Yerushalmi kugel and it was a delight: oily, crunchy and sweet, with an assertive peppery kick that made my eyes water. I quickly returned for another piece, and then another. The sugary noodles immediately transported me back to my childhood, but these had a more complex taste and a welcome depth of flavor.
You probably have the ingredients on hand to make this. You’ll need noodles — thin egg ones are traditional, but I’ve used spaghetti in a pinch and quite enjoy the long noodly heap they create — as well as eggs, oil, sugar, salt and black pepper.
That’s it.
While Hanukkah, which begins at sunset on Dec. 18 this year, is the celebration of the miracle of light, the ability of a few humble ingredients to transform into something delicious feels like my own small miracle in the kitchen, one I get to share with family and friends.
Yerushalmi Kugel
Traditionally, Yerushalmi kugel is made with thin egg noodles, but you can substitute with angel hair pasta; feel free to use the entire package of angel hair pasta, if that’s what you have on hand, which normally comes in 1-pound packages.
Storage Notes: Refrigerate for up to 5 days; gently reheat in a 350-degree oven until warm and crispy.
12-ounce package thin egg noodles or angel hair pasta
1/3 cup vegetable oil, plus more for greasing the pan
1 cup granulated sugar
5 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon fine salt
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook the noodles according to package directions until al dente. Drain thoroughly, transfer to a large bowl and let cool.
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch square pan with oil and set aside.
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the sugar and oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar turns medium brown, about 10 minutes. (The sugar might seem lumpy at first; it will eventually sink to the bottom of the pan and darken. Don’t expect it to become homogeneous with the oil.)
Pour the oily mixture over the cooled noodles and, using tongs, carefully toss to distribute and separate the lumps (some will remain and that’s OK; the solidified caramel will melt again during baking).
Let the mixture cool until just warm, about 15 minutes, before adding the eggs.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt and pepper. Add to the noodle mixture and toss to distribute evenly.
Transfer the noodle mixture to the prepared pan, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 30 minutes, or until the kugel is browned on top and you see individual crispy noodles, especially in corners.
