Yerushalmi Kugel is a noodle dish made with an ungodly amount of sugar and oil, and aggressively seasoned with black pepper.

 Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

About 10 years ago, I went to a Hanukkah party, where among many delicious foods cooked in oil — a holiday tradition — there was a noodle kugel made not in the American tradition of cottage cheese and eggs, but with an ungodly amount of sugar and oil, and aggressively seasoned with black pepper.

The dish was Yerushalmi kugel and it was a delight: oily, crunchy and sweet, with an assertive peppery kick that made my eyes water. I quickly returned for another piece, and then another. The sugary noodles immediately transported me back to my childhood, but these had a more complex taste and a welcome depth of flavor.

From assistant recipes editor Olga Massov.