Spicy chili oil noodles

Spicy chili oil noodles pair nicely with bok choy.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Rey Lopez

TikTok food videos are all about the visual. The cheese pull, the fork breaking through the crust and the snap of a crisp cookie.

And I’ll admit that when I’m skimming a cookbook, an arresting photo will make me stop flipping and start reading — the offline equivalent of clicking. The “noodle pull” photo for this chili oil noodle dish did just that when I came across it in “Caught Snackin’,” a bright, colorful cookbook released by the people behind the popular TikTok channel of the same name.