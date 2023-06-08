Karolina Muchova overcame a third-set deficit and reached her first Grand Slam final by upending second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday at the French Open in Paris.
Muchova, who is ranked No. 43 in the world, trailed 5-2 in the third set before winning the final five games of the match.
The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic saved a match point and benefited from consecutive double faults in the Belarusian’s last service game en route to recording a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
“Emotions, it’s been a roller coaster,” Muchova said. “(Trailing) 2-5 in the third, but I still kind of knew it’s just one break and I was waiting for my chances. ... I just try to play point by point. Super glad that I turned it around and then managed to win the match.”
Muchova ended the match in 3 hours, 13 minutes to advance to Saturday’s final against Iga Swiatek of Poland.
The top seed and defending champion posted a 6-2, 7-6 (7) victory in 2 hours, 9 minutes in her semifinal match against 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.
Muchova’s previous best performance at a major was a semifinal run at the 2021 Australian Open. Her experience at Roland Garros also was not positive, as she was taken off the court in a wheelchair after sustaining an ankle injury in a third-round loss to Amanda Anisimova.
“I think everything has its own time,” Muchova said. “In the past, it was not easy. That’s actually what makes me appreciate this result even more now, because I know what I have been through in the past. To be now in a Grand Slam final, it’s, for sure, my dream.”
“There have been many moments, many lows, I would say, from one injury to another. ... Some doctors told me, you know, maybe you’ll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind, and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back.”
Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, saw her winning streak at Grand Slams halted at 12 matches. Swiatek’s win on Thursday also prevented Sabalenka from being able to claim the World No. 1 ranking.
