There were signs in Tuesday’s election that many of New Hampshire’s swing voters were splitting their tickets, voting for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu while sticking with Democratic incumbents for federal offices.
If New Hampshire residents wake up today and some Democrats and Republicans survived, it will enshrine the Granite State’s reputation as a purple state that is up for grabs every two years, even in a volatile midterm election.
Late Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., stopped just short of declaring she would win a record sixth term in the 2nd Congressional District.
“I feel very confident about the final count,” Kuster told her supporters. “We feel awesome about the outcome. So what we need right now is patience and appreciation for our dedicated election workers who are doing their jobs all across our state.”
Bob Burns of Pembroke, Kuster’s GOP opponent, said he still held out hope that large suburbs would make up for the early big lead the incumbent had over him.
Just before 11 p.m., ABC News projected Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., would win re-election to a second, six-year term over GOP nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham. NBC News followed a short time later with the same forecast. Associated Press had yet to call the race for Hassan.
Before Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the only major incumbent not on the ballot, refuted political observers’ claim that Democrats were demoralized by the polls that showed her colleagues, Sen. Hassan and 1st District Congressman Chris Pappas, could lose.
“One of the things we have heard from commentators is there is an enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans. Oh really? Is there an enthusiasm gap?” Shaheen asked a rally of activists in Manchester.
Democratic supporters screamed a loud no in response.
With 28% of the vote reporting, Hassan led Bolduc, 56% to 42%.
Pappas led Leavitt, 56% to 44%, with 37% of the vote.
And Kuster led Burns, 58% to 42%, with 22% of the vote counted.
In early returns, Pappas and Hassan ran up the score in urban areas they needed to dominate to prevail, including Manchester, Concord, Lebanon and Dover.
Retired Brig. Gen. Bolduc insisted he would still score an upset early Wednesday morning.
“It’s going to be a long night. We are definitely going to prevail but it will be the wee hours of the morning, I am predicting,” Bolduc told his supporters at the Goat Restaurant in Manchester.
“That is OK because I am a military guy and used to staying up…”
Bolduc then went on to serenade his well-wishers with a rendition of John Denver's legendary ballad, "Country Road."
In town after town early in the night, however, Sununu was winning comfortably over Democratic nominee Tom Sherman, while voters were voting for Hassan, Kuster and Pappas.
Sununu won Conway by 400, yet Hassan and Pappas beat Bolduc and 1st CD GOP nominee Karoline Leavitt of Hampton by 900 apiece.
Pappas also won Tilton, a reliable GOP town, while Hassan picked up Bristol, a community that barely went with Shaheen in her big win over GOP nominee Corky Messner in 2020.
Both Hassan and Pappas won North Hampton, usually a reliably pro-GOP community.
In East Kingston, Sununu won by 400, while both Leavitt and Bolduc failed to open up 100-vote leads over their Democratic foes.
Merrimack could have been the town that prompted ABC to call it with Sununu winning the rock-ribbed GOP town by 3,000 votes while Hassan and Pappas managed to prevail by about 1,000 votes apiece.
Abortion could have been bigger than polls suggested
The election also could reveal that support for abortion rights became a bigger factor than suggested by polls that had listed inflation and the economy as much more important to voters.
Kuster’s opponent, Bob Burns of Pembroke, Leavitt and Bolduc all supported the state law that bans abortion in the third trimester, and Burns had said he could favor a federal law that further restricted abortions.
Some political observers questioned why all three Democratic opponents had placed such an emphasis on the issue while their GOP rivals said the trio had endorsed “reckless” federal spending that contributed to the highest inflation rate in four decades.
Hassan, Pappas and Kuster said many of those spending bills responded to the anxiety families have about inflation by lowering the cost of prescription drugs and supporting alternative energy sources.
At the Puritan Backroom where Hassan and Pappas held a joint election night party, Tom Stratton of Bow said abortion was top of mind for him in supporting Democratic hopefuls.
“When my granddaughter is older, she should have the right to do what she wants when it involves her body,“ Stratton said.
Peter Argeropoulos, at large Manchester school board member, said people he encountered at the polls Tuesday afternoon were “energized.”
“It comes down to messaging, and who gets their message across to voters effectively,” said Argeropoulos. “How are they going to address the concerns people have? Whoever wins, they need to be ready to get to work.”
Bolduc’s party had drawn an overflow crowd with those without tickets turned away from The Goat as supporters dined on fried mozzarella sticks and beers through the red-white-and-blue-clad crush.
Harold Ham and Kathy Long of Newmarket had worried attack ads saying Bolduc supported cuts to Medicare and Social Security, and a nationwide abortion ban, could have scared off some voters.
Long and Ham say Bolduc lined up on all their top issues.
“The economy, draining the swamp, securing the border,” Long said.
Ham chipped in, “Energy independence, critical race theory, you name it.”
Lynda Payette of Bethlehem started volunteering on Bolduc’s campaign during his previous 2020 Senate run. She said Bolduc connected with New Hampshire voters on a personal level through years of small meet-and-greets and town hall-style talks which made for an eclectic crowd.
“You have a lot of people that come in here, they don’t know us at all,” Payette said.
Union Leader Reporters Paul Feely and Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.