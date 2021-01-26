Union Leader Sponsored Content
1.15.21
CASA Volunteers Help Give New Hampshire’s Abused and Neglected Children a Brighter Future
Imagine you are a child who has suffered abuse or neglect by those who are supposed to take care of you. Then imagine you are a judge charged with deciding the best interests of that child and charting a course for his or her future.
Both the child and the judge need help. They need someone who is dedicated solely to advocating for that child and providing recommendations to help the judge make decisions that are best for the child.
For more than 30 years, that much-needed person has been a CASA of NH volunteer. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of New Hampshire is a nonprofit that recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for abused or neglected children throughout the state. CASA volunteer advocates get to know a child and the important people in that child’s life to provide vital information to help a judge make decisions for the child’s future.
Who Are CASA Volunteers and What Do They Do?
CASA volunteers are ordinary women and men who step forward to advocate for abused and neglected children in New Hampshire’s court system. They come from all walks of life, united in a desire to make a difference in the life of a New Hampshire child.
After 40 hours of comprehensive training, volunteers:
Spend quality time getting to know the child on their case
Speak regularly with parents, relatives, foster parents, social workers, teachers and medical providers
Identify any unmet needs of the child and determine solutions with child’s support team
Write court reports, attend court hearings and speak to the judge about the child’s progress
"The need is great and growing. You will find that being a CASA is challenging and rewarding. We cannot change the world, but we do make a difference in the lives of children we serve."
--Beth Newkirk, CASA volunteer advocate
More Volunteers Needed Now
CASA of NH’s goal is to provide a volunteer advocate for 100% of New Hampshire’s abused or neglected children. In 2020, volunteers provided advocacy for more than 1,400 children, but CASA still had to turn down more than 14% of new referrals from the court because they didn’t have volunteers to help. Marcia Sink, founder and president of CASA of NH, anticipates there may be an increase in cases after the COVID pandemic eases and abuse that was happening behind closed doors becomes more apparent.
Volunteering Safely During the COVID Pandemic
CASA is making it easy to learn more about volunteering without leaving home through frequent virtual information sessions. After a potential volunteer applies, interviews and training are conducted virtually as well. Volunteers on active cases are finding creative ways to continue to interact and advocate for their CASA child without sacrificing safety. For example, Vickie Plourde, a CASA from Coos County since 2019, had served on her case for almost a year when COVID struck. She pivoted to use Zoom to stay in touch. “I would always take books based on their individual interests, so I could do the same thing over Zoom,” Plourde said. “They were excited to get on Zoom and play. I had a 7-year-old down to a 1-year-old, so we had a wide range of activities. One of the kids loved playing with cars, so I spent a lot of time on the floor playing with cars, moving the camera as I rolled them around.”
Is Volunteering for CASA Right for You?
One volunteer recently wrote on social media that “being a CASA has been an amazing experience.” Volunteers find it deeply rewarding to have a direct impact on a child’s life and to connect with a community of fellow volunteers committed to helping New Hampshire’s children. However, volunteering is not right for everyone. CASA of NH offers many resources to help decide:
Sign Up to Attend a Live Virtual Info Session
Join the Mailing List for Future Volunteers
Visit the Volunteering Section of the CASA Website
For more information, please visit casanh.org, email speakup@casanh.org or call 603-626-4600
