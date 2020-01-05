It is with great pride and excitement that Cottage Hospital congratulates its CEO, Dr. Maria Ryan, for being featured in the inaugural issue of New Hampshire Business Review, The NH 200. This is a new and highly selective biographical guide to the most influential business leaders in the Granite State.
Dr. Ryan, being an entrepreneur, has created many ‘referral in’ services for her organization to include a 10-bed acute geripsychiatric unit designed to service New Hampshire and Vermont residents. Referrals have come as far as from Massachusetts and Maine, but the majority of referrals are from the Manchester, New Hampshire area. Though the federal government ‘caps’ critical access hospitals (CAH) at 25 beds, Cottage Hospital is the only CAH in New Hampshire with 35 beds due to Dr. Ryan’s innovation and
implementation of this 10-bed distinct unit.
Another ‘referral in’ service, 24/7 emergency surgical coverage, supports Cottage Hospital’s Level IV trauma designation. The hospital accepts referrals from other hospitals that do not have emergency surgical coverage or an Intensive Care Unit. Cottage Hospital Board Certified Emergency Physicians are experts at caring for all age groups. Other specialists include, but are not limited to, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, and Cosmetic Laser Center. To inquire about any of the services listed, please contact the Rowe Health Center at (603) 747-2900.
Dr. Ryan has received national honors of distinction to include ‘CEO to Know,’ by Becker’s Healthcare on six different occasions, as well as receiving the Louis Gorin Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Rural Health by the National Rural Health Association in 2019. As a nationally recognized expert in healthcare, she has been featured on Patriot Sirius XM with David Webb. She speaks frequently about healthcare and quality.
Her knowledge is vast, she has a background in tertiary, community, and rural hospital settings. The accomplishments under her leadership have been immense. Cottage Hospital was named as one of the Top 20 CriticalAccess Hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association in 2014, as well as receiving Top 20 Best Quality Designation. Maria was also among the distinguished group of leaders to be named part of 2016 NH Top WomenLed Non-Profits by Business NH Magazine. This recognizes influence on New Hampshire’s economy due to revenue, organizational growth and achievement.
Dr. Ryan takes every opportunity to speak about the importance of her employees and the challenges of working in a rural environment. She notes although regulations are similar to that of a larger hospital, limited resources in a rural setting require nimbleness, innovation, and a highly skilled workforce.
Even with a long list of formal and national commendations, Dr. Ryan continues to place the needs of her community first. As a result, she is recognized within her community as a genuine, caring and kind leader, who is not only eager to lead, but to listen and learn. She appreciates that every person has unique and individual skills, and the success of the organization relies on those individuals being encouraged to share those skills. Her zest for life and excitement to learn from those around her fully embodies the approach to leadership that she has taken as CEO of Cottage Hospital.
Jim Newcomb, a Certified Occupational Assistant at Cottage Hospital, had this to say when asked to describe Maria, “She’s all in for this place, she loves the staff, she loves the patients. I always think of her as our biggest cheerleader, she’s not only enthusiastic, but she’s more than that. She puts so much more into it; she puts herself into everything she does here. It’s more than just a paycheck for her, and you don’t always get that in a CEO.”
Maria volunteers her time on the New Hampshire Hospital Association Board, Bishops Charitable Assistance Fund, Catholic Charities and New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute. She recently completed her term as a Region One delegate for the American Hospital Association.
When asked how she copes with reporters publishing false information about her, Maria shared that her husband, Robert Ryan, provides her with the best counsel. “Never abandon your friends because of peer pressure. Continue to be your best self and be the best friend you can be to others.” Maria and her husband grew up in the Catholic School System of Manchester, and live just a short drive from Cottage Hospital, in Lisbon, NH.
