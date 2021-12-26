Did you know 87% of GHG emissions are associated with animal agriculture?
Did you know 40% of the ice-free surface of the earth is used for growing animals and feed to fatten them for slaughter?
Did you know every desert on earth was once thriving forested eco-systems which is where we are headed when rain forests and other ecological treasures disappear for cattle?
Did you know methane from farming 80 BILLION animals is far more potent and harmful than CO2? Did you know lifestyle doctors using plant-based nutrition are reversing common diet related diseases? www.plantbasedtelehealth.com
IMAGINE HEALING OUR ILLNESSES, REPAIRING OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH NATURE, ENDING ZOONOTIC VIRUSES, AND SAVING OUR PLANET WITH WHAT WE PUT ON OUR FORK.
CHANGE YOUR DIET, CHANGE THE WORLD!
IT’S NEVER BEEN EASIER, MORE DELICIOUS, OR MORE URGENT TO EAT HEALTHFULLY AND SUSTAINABLY.
70,000 EDIBLE PLANT FOODS, MANKIND’S IDEAL NUTRITION, ARE THE TRUE MEDICINE TO REVERSE,
HEAL DISEASE
IN HIS NEWLY RELEASED BOOK, “FOOD IS CLIMATE”, GLEN MERZER DESCRIBES HOW ANIMAL AGRICULTURE IS THE PRIMARY DRIVER OF ECOLOGICAL COLLAPSE.
IN HER BOOK, FOOD OVER MEDICINE, DR PAMELA POPPER, FOUNDER OF THE WELLNESS FORUM, GIVES THE BEST PRESCRIPTION TO END THE DISEASES CAUSED BY THE STANDARD AMERICAN DIET,
EAT PLANTS!
EAT THE RAINBOW AND HEAL THE PLANET!
FACTS ABOUT ANIMAL AGRICULTURE AND THE EGREGIOUS SUFFERING OF ANIMALS.
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN ALL THINGS VEGAN/PLANT-BASED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE (OR ELSEWHERE) AND WHAT’S HOT IN OUR STATE’S VEGAN EATERIES, BAKERIES & BUSINESSES, POST A QUERY TO VEGAN NEW HAMPSHIRE on Facebook AND ONE OF THE OVER 3,000 MEMBERS WILL ASSIST YOU.
Click here to learn more about the Veganuary organization
WE LOVE THAT IN OUR STATE, THIS HEALING WAY OF EATING IS GAINING TRACTION AND RECOGNITION! HEALTH CARE BEGINS WITH OUR FORK.