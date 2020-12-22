Four Reasons to Eat Plant-Based

The Best New Year’s Resolution for 2021 Eating Plant-Based

If ever there was a year we would like to bid farewell, it is 2020. As we look ahead with hope for 2021, people are signing up in record numbers for vegetarian and vegan lifestyle challenges such as the trendy "Veganuary," a pledge to try vegan for 30 days in January. Veganuary The 31 Day Vegan Challenge