Four Reasons to Eat Plant-Based

LIVING HEALTHIER
Let's face it, the standard American diet - S.A.D. for short - increases our risk for life-threatening illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The World Health Organization classified processed meat as a group 1 carcinogen: Cancer: Carcinogenicity of the consumption of red meat and processed meat (who.int)
Delicious nutrient-dense and plant-based whole foods offer optimal health that reduces the risk for diseases the SAD diet contributes to: https://www.forksoverknives.com/how-tos/plant-based-primer-beginners-guide-starting-plant-based-diet/
Scrumptious ways to veganize just about everything we love to eat can be found online. Just do a google search for vegan recipes or for a special dish, for example, “vegan beef stew recipe.” We tested this search, and we can’t wait to make the vegan beef stew that we found!
FEWER PANDEMICS
Fewer pandemics sounds like a good reason to eat plants and not animals to former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque, and we aren’t going to argue with him!
Did you know that many terrible infectious diseases began when we took animals into closer proximity to us, which created the perfect pathway to infect us with their diseases? “When we brought animals into our barnyards, we brought their diseases with them,” says Dr. Greger: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97HiavAClUk
Pandemics don’t begin only in China and not only in wild animal live markets. The H1N1 swine flu that killed hundreds of thousands of people worldwide in 2009 was first detected in the United States.
REVERSING CLIMATE CHANGE
Doing our part to reverse climate is a pretty good reason to eat plant-based.
According to the UN raising animals for food is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Rearing cattle produces more greenhouse gases than driving cars, UN report warns | | UN News
You have the power to change the world, according to our friends in Australia: https://www.animalsaustralia.org/features/lets-talk-about-climate-change.php
Other environmental devastation caused by animal agriculture includes rainforest deforestation, species extinction, ocean dead zones, water pollution, and habitat destruction. We agree with this quote from the Science article of 2018 that says eating plant-based is the single biggest thing you can do to reduce your impact on the earth: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevornace/2018/06/07/this-is-the-single-biggest-thing-you-can-do-to-reduce-your-impact-on-earth-avoid-meat-and-dairy/?sh=263cde3f2e9f
SAVING BILLIONS OF ANIMALS
Billions of animals will be Saved from a Life of Suffering is the #1 reason most vegans are vegan
Hidden from view is what happens to billions of animals daily in the US and worldwide. It is easy to buy sanitized packages of meat, jugs of milk, cartons of eggs, but to comprehend the suffering that every individual animal endures from birth to slaughter is unimaginable.
Be a witness to their suffering. Please, do it for them. Warning, disturbing videos.
