2020 Senior Showcase Nominees Announced

DURHAM, N.H. - University of New Hampshire Athletics is excited to announce the nominees for the 2020 Senior Showcase. This year's award show will be held virtually and shown on YouTube on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
The broadcast will celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 2019-20 season and will honor the senior class.
This will be the second annual UNH Senior Showcase as last year's event was held at the Johnson Theatre. Go here to view a photo gallery from last year's event.
Two new awards are being introduced at this year's Senior Showcase with Performer of the Year and Highlight of the Year. The Highlight of the Year is voted on by fans. Go here to vote for your top choice and enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card for Three Chimneys. Voting ends on Saturday, May 2.
Tune in to the Senior Showcase for a great night honoring our Wildcats!
2020 SENIOR SHOWCASE NOMINEES:
Award: Jim Urquhart Student-Athlete of the Year Award; Started: 1999
Given to the most outstanding senior student-athletes based on athletic success, community involvement and academic achievement.
Jim Urquhart: This award, which is the most prestigious student-athlete award at UNH, is named in memory of longtime UNH coach Jim Urquhart, who coached the New Hampshire men's lacrosse team for 17 years and the wrestling team for 11 seasons before taking the position of Associate Athletic Director of Event Management in 1997.
Nominees:
Female
Corinne Carbone, Swimming and Diving
Riley Freehling, Gymnastics
Shannon Murdock, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Ally Reynolds, Women's Soccer
Kayla Sliz, Field Hockey
Emma Woodhouse, Women's Skiing
Male
Zachary Astle, Men's Track & Field
Josh Bauer, Men's Soccer
Chris Lester, Men's Basketball
Isiah Perkins, Football
Award: Coaches Award; Started: 2019
The award is presented to a senior student-athlete that has either overcome adversity, or is an unsung hero, or is leader of the team, or someone that has gone above and beyond.
Nominees:
Lexi Calandra, Gymnastics
Jill Conry, Women's Soccer
Jacob Mannix, Men's Soccer
Meghara McManus, Women's Hockey
Allison Stefanelli, Swimming and Diving
Award: Performer of the Year; Started: 2020
Given to the most outstanding female and male student-athlete for athletic achievement.
Nominees:
Female
Ava Boutilier, Women's Hockey
Elisabeth Danis, Women's Cross Country
Anna Metzler, Swimming and Diving
Shannon Murdock, Women's Track and Field
Hannah Petke, Volleyball
Ally Reynolds, Women's Soccer
Bloem van den Brekel, Field Hockey
Emma Winer, Gymnastics
Emma Woodhouse, Women's Skiing
Male
Zachary Astle, Men's Track and Field
Josh Bauer, Men's Soccer
Max Gildon, Men's Hockey
Evan Horn, Football
Patrick Kenney, Men's Skiing
Nicolas Sevilla-Connelly, Men's Cross Country
Sean Sutherlin, Men's Basketball
Award: Rookie of the Year; Started: 2019
Given to the most outstanding female and male rookie for athletic achievement.
Nominees:
Female
Lucinda Anderson, Women's Skiing
Héléna Delaruelle, Women's Basketball
Kylie Gorgenyi, Gymnastics
Erin Hedrick, Volleyball
Danielle Heine, Women's Track and Field
Jamy Lum, Swimming and Diving
Tamara Thiérus, Women's Hockey
Maura Verleg, Field Hockey
Whitney Wiley, Women's Soccer
Male
Max Brosmer, Football
Bilal Kamal, Men's Soccer
Forest MacKenzie, Men's Cross Country
Scott Schulz, Men's Skiing
Winners will also be announced for the following awards:
Award: The Cathy Coakley Student-Athlete Community Involvement Award; Started: 2011
The award recognizes senior student-athletes who have demonstrated a commitment to serving the University, UNH athletic department and the larger community with involvement in campus organizations, volunteer work, University or other athletic department committees and other service-oriented activities.
Cathy Coakley: This award is named in memory of Cathy Coakley, a former student-athlete (Class of '72) and coach at UNH, was the coordinator of student-athlete development. She was a lifelong battler for and supporter of Wildcat student-athletes.
Award: Tina True Award; Started: 2007
Given to a pair of Wildcat seniors for their commitment to strength and conditioning.
Tina True: This award is named in memory of Tina True, who was a co-captain and coxswain of the women's crew team from 2000 to 2002; her commitment to training and her passion for her sport greatly contributed to the success of the team; in January of her junior year, Tina's life was tragically cut short in a car accident in 2002.
Award: Athletic Director's Award for Academic Excellence; Started: 2010
Criteria: Given to the senior male and female student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA.