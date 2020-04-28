UNH is home to 20 Division I varsity athletics teams that bring home national championships and division titles and whose athletes are consistently recognized for their academic achievements. If Wildcat pride is infectious, we’ve got an epidemic on our hands.

2020 Senior Showcase Nominees Announced

  • Updated
2020 Senior Showcase

DURHAM, N.H. - University of New Hampshire Athletics is excited to announce the nominees for the 2020 Senior Showcase. This year's award show will be held virtually and shown on YouTube on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. 

The broadcast will celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 2019-20 season and will honor the senior class.  

This will be the second annual UNH Senior Showcase as last year's event was held at the Johnson Theatre. Go here to view a photo gallery from last year's event.

Two new awards are being introduced at this year's Senior Showcase with Performer of the Year and Highlight of the Year. The Highlight of the Year is voted on by fans. Go here to vote for your top choice and enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card for Three Chimneys. Voting ends on Saturday, May 2.

Tune in to the Senior Showcase for a great night honoring our Wildcats!

2020 SENIOR SHOWCASE NOMINEES:

Award: Jim Urquhart Student-Athlete of the Year Award; Started: 1999

Given to the most outstanding senior student-athletes based on athletic success, community involvement and academic achievement.

Jim Urquhart: This award, which is the most prestigious student-athlete award at UNH, is named in memory of longtime UNH coach Jim Urquhart, who coached the New Hampshire men's lacrosse team for 17 years and the wrestling team for 11 seasons before taking the position of Associate Athletic Director of Event Management in 1997.

 

Nominees:

 

Female                                                                                

 

Corinne Carbone, Swimming and Diving

Riley Freehling, Gymnastics

Shannon Murdock, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field

Ally Reynolds, Women's Soccer

Kayla Sliz, Field Hockey

Ashley Storey, Women's Basketball

Emma Woodhouse, Women's Skiing

Male

Zachary Astle, Men's Track & Field

Josh Bauer, Men's Soccer

Chris Lester, Men's Basketball

Isiah Perkins, Football

 

Award: Coaches Award; Started: 2019

The award is presented to a senior student-athlete that has either overcome adversity, or is an unsung hero, or is leader of the team, or someone that has gone above and beyond.

 

Nominees:

Lexi Calandra, Gymnastics

Jill Conry, Women's Soccer

Jacob Mannix, Men's Soccer

Meghara McManus, Women's Hockey

Allison Stefanelli, Swimming and Diving

Ashley Storey, Women's Basketball

 

Award: Performer of the Year; Started: 2020

Given to the most outstanding female and male student-athlete for athletic achievement.

Nominees:

Female                                                                      

Ava Boutilier, Women's Hockey

Elisabeth Danis, Women's Cross Country

Anna Metzler, Swimming and Diving

Shannon Murdock, Women's Track and Field

Hannah Petke, Volleyball

Ally Reynolds, Women's Soccer

Ashley Storey, Women's Basketball

Bloem van den Brekel, Field Hockey

Emma Winer, Gymnastics

Emma Woodhouse, Women's Skiing

Male

Zachary Astle, Men's Track and Field

Josh Bauer, Men's Soccer

Max Gildon, Men's Hockey

Evan Horn, Football

Patrick Kenney, Men's Skiing

Nicolas Sevilla-Connelly, Men's Cross Country

Sean Sutherlin, Men's Basketball

 

Award: Rookie of the Year; Started: 2019

Given to the most outstanding female and male rookie for athletic achievement.

Nominees:

Female                                                                      

Lucinda Anderson, Women's Skiing

Héléna Delaruelle, Women's Basketball

Kylie Gorgenyi, Gymnastics

Erin Hedrick, Volleyball

Danielle Heine, Women's Track and Field

Jamy Lum, Swimming and Diving

Tamara Thiérus, Women's Hockey

Maura Verleg, Field Hockey

Whitney Wiley, Women's Soccer

Male

Max Brosmer, Football

Bilal Kamal, Men's Soccer

Forest MacKenzie, Men's Cross Country

Scott Schulz, Men's Skiing

 

Winners will also be announced for the following awards:

Award: The Cathy Coakley Student-Athlete Community Involvement Award; Started: 2011

The award recognizes senior student-athletes who have demonstrated a commitment to serving the University, UNH athletic department and the larger community with involvement in campus organizations, volunteer work, University or other athletic department committees and other service-oriented activities.

Cathy Coakley: This award is named in memory of Cathy Coakley, a former student-athlete (Class of '72) and coach at UNH, was the coordinator of student-athlete development. She was a lifelong battler for and supporter of Wildcat student-athletes.

 

Award: Tina True Award; Started: 2007

Given to a pair of Wildcat seniors for their commitment to strength and conditioning.

Tina True: This award is named in memory of Tina True, who was a co-captain and coxswain of the women's crew team from 2000 to 2002; her commitment to training and her passion for her sport greatly contributed to the success of the team; in January of her junior year, Tina's life was tragically cut short in a car accident in 2002.

 

Award: Athletic Director's Award for Academic Excellence; Started: 2010

Criteria: Given to the senior male and female student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA.

