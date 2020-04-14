Anna Metzler, Shannon Murdock named Winter Scholar-Athletes

BOSTON – Two University of New Hampshire winter sports athletes have been named America East Winter Scholar-Athletes, the league announced Tuesday afternoon: Anna Metzler (Regensburg, Germany) of women's swimming and diving and Shannon Murdock (Exeter, N.H.) of women's indoor track & field.
Metzler had an outstanding season as she was just recently named an All-American in the 400 IM as she qualified for the NCAA Championships with the 19th fastest time in the nation in the event this season (4:07.20). Metzler earned numerous accolades this year including being named the ECAC Swimmer of the Meet and the Most Outstanding Swimmer at the America East Championships. At the America East Championships, Metzler won three individual gold medals and four relay titles, while she set 15 new records.
Metzler has a 3.91 GPA as a Medical Lab Sciences major and was a member of the 2020 America East All-Academic Team and the 2019 America East Commissioner's Honor Roll.
Murdock won her sixth career individual America East title on day one of the 2020 Indoor Championships, with a win in the 5000-meter run; she followed that up on day two with a runner-up finish in the indoor mile for her second scoring performance of the weekend, leading the UNH women's track team to fourth in the team standings.
Murdock completed her undergraduate career with a 3.72 cumulative GPA in Nursing, and now holds a 4.0 GPA after her first semester of grad. school. Murdock was named a member of the 2019-20 America East All-Academic Team for women's track & field, and was a 2018 inductee of the National Collegiate Athletic Honor Society, Chi Alpha Sigma. The Scholar-Athlete award is Murdock's second of the year, as she was named the 2019 America East Fall Scholar Athlete for women's cross country.
Metzler and Murdock are now eligible for America East Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors; the candidates for Scholar-Athlete of the Year are comprised of all Fall, Winter, and Spring scholar-athlete award winners. Scholar-Athletes of the Year are announced in July.