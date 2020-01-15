Anthony Wyse taking the lead for Wildcats

When he was just one year and nine months old, senior captain of the UNH men's hockey team Anthony Wyse (Newton, Mass.), stepped foot on the ice and fell in love with ice hockey. Twenty-one years since then, Wyse has gone from playing "escape the lava" at a public rink with his dad to becoming the team captain for one of the most prestigious hockey programs in the country.
Wyse was a prominent lacrosse and hockey player in high school. Originally, he planned to play Division I lacrosse, committing his sophomore year of high school. Although excited, something didn't feel totally right for Wyse. In a change of events, he made the decision to de-commit and go for his true passion – hockey.
On his visit to UNH, Wyse immediately felt at home. The atmosphere with the team was great and he knew the tight knit community is something that he couldn't pass up on. Wyse took a step closer to his dream and committed to UNH.
The team atmosphere continues to be his favorite part of the program. "Every single year I realize that my teammates are guys that I'm going to be friends with for the rest of my life," said Wyse. "They're the guys that are going to be a part of my wedding."
As three and half seasons have gone by for Wyse, he can definitely recognize his improvement. "I've grown a lot, I've definitely matured and become a better leader," he said. "I'm more vocal and understand what it takes to play at the next level."
His improvement hasn't gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates. Because of this Wyse rightly earned the title of captain for his final season. "It's an honor. It's humbling. I love all the guys on the team so much, so for them to think highly enough of me to vote me as captain, it means a lot."
Head coach Mike Souza was very pleased with the selection of Wyse as captain. "Anthony is a natural leader and has been since the day he got here. He has a big presence both on and off the ice. He's a guy that his teammates gravitate towards."
With the role comes added pressure, but that seems to motivate Wyse even more. "I enjoy the pressure and I want to make sure I can do the best I possibly can for the guys," he said.
Wyse likes to lead by example, on and off the ice. He looks to perform well himself during practices and games, but also wants to do what he can to help those around him to improve their game. "I want to be somebody my teammates can look up to and somebody they feel comfortable enough to come up and ask any sort of question," he said.
Off the ice, he strives to promote UNH hockey in the community. Over his four years at UNH, he has participated in a number of events in the community along with his teammates, such as volunteering at the Durham Yard Sale and giving time to youth hockey programs.
Wyse's talent is unquestionable, with him winning the Rod Langley Best Defenseman Award both his sophomore and junior year and getting attention from the professional level.
"At times last year we thought we might not get him back for this season because he had opportunities to leave and sign a NHL contract, but he didn't," said Souza. "I think that's a true testament to him wanting to be here and shows how much he cares about the program."
Wyse took the decision in careful consideration but chose to use his last season at UNH to help make the team a national contender. "It was definitely a tough decision, but at the end of the day I love this place and I want to finish what I started. I want to graduate and take a part in forming a winning culture for my final year."
The team has seen success this year, having defeated three nationally ranked teams, tying a school record for five overtime wins and posting an 8-1-0 record at the Whittemore Center. With this season's skilled team and Wyse's strong leadership, the future looks bright for the team. As for Wyse, the same could be said. He hopes to move on to the professional level after graduation and continue fueling his passion for hockey.
The Wildcats, who have won three straight, will return to action for a home-and-home series with No. 11 Providence on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18 at 7 p.m. with both games on NESN. Friday's game is at Schneider Arena in Providence, while the contest on Saturday is at the Whittemore Center presented by ABM. The first 1,000 fans will receive "I Believe In UNH" rally towels on Saturday. Individual game tickets with affordable options that start as low as $9 and a convenient six-ticket flexible miniplan can be purchased for the season by calling the Whittemore Center Box Office at (603) 862-4000 or by visiting UNHWildcats.com.