Astle, Sevilla-Connelly Lead ‘Cats to Fourth at New England’s

BOSTON – The University of New Hampshire men's track & field team took fourth place at the 2020 New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletics Association (NEICAAA) Indoor Championships, with two Wildcats earning three individual New England championships at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center on the campus of Northeastern University.
New Hampshire finished fourth out of 22 competing schools, with a team score of 45 points. The Wildcats were led by senior thrower Zachary Astle (Newbury, N.H.) who took the New England title in both throwing events; Astle won the weight throw with a distance of 63'3.5", and set a new personal best in the shot put with his winning throw of 56'1.25". The two wins were the first New England individual championships of his career.
UNH's second individual athlete to stand atop the podium was senior distance runner Nicolas Sevilla-Connelly (Chester, N.H.) who won the 3000-meter run with a new personal best time of 8:21.51. It was also Sevilla-Connelly's first New England title of his career.
The fourth place team finish is UNH's best since the 2016 indoor championships, where the Wildcats finished third with the same score of 45 points.
UP NEXT:
The Wildcats head down to Kingston, Rhode Island next Saturday, February 8 to take on the annual URI Coaches Tribute Meet. The 'Cats have just two weekends remaining until the America East Indoor Championships on February 21 and 22 in Boston, Mass.
MEET RESULTS:
Other scoring Wildcats in the meet:
- Taking fifth in the 800m was senior Matthew Adams (Concord, N.H.) with a time of 1:56.8.
- The 'Cats had two scorers in the 1000m:
- Sophomore Spenser Sawyer (Windham, N.H.) took fifth with a time of 2:29.95. It just missed his personal best in the event by less than a second (2:29.84).
- Freshman William Curran (Old Saybrook, Conn.) took seventh in the event with a time of 2:34.30.
- Junior Jacob Dearborn (Wolfeboro, N.H.) also scored in the shot put, taking seventh with a distance of 48'5.5."
- In the mile, junior Aidan Sullivan (Nashua, N.H.) took seventh with a time of 4:14.87, and senior Samuel Lanternier (Derry, N.H.) took the final scoring spot in eighth with a new personal best time of 4:15.08, shaving almost a full second off his previous personal best of 4:15.93.
TEAM SCORES:
- Connecticut – 217.50
- Northeastern – 130
- Rhode Island – 114
- New Hampshire – 45
- Southern Conn. State – 43.50
- Vermont – 35
- Dartmouth – 31
- Assumption – 26
- Massachusetts – 20
- Sacred Heart – 17
- Brown – 15
- Hartford – 14
12. Central Connecticut – 14
14. Franklin Pierce – 10
14. American International – 10
14. Maine – 10
17. MIT – 8
18. Stonehill – 6
19. Merrimack – 5
20. Holy Cross – 3
21. Bryant – 2
22. Bridgewater St. – 1