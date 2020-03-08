Battle of the Granite State Won by Dartmouth, 18-5

HANOVER, N.H. – The 15th-ranked Dartmouth College women's lacrosse team rolled out to a 12-0 halftime lead en route to Saturday afternoon's 18-5 victory against the University of New Hampshire at Scully-Fahey Field.
UNH moves to 1-4 and Dartmouth remains unbeaten at 5-0.
Julia Neyland (Boxborough, Mass.) recorded two goals and an assist for three points. Starting goalkeeper Issy Torres (Elmhurst, Ill.) stopped eight of 20 shots on goal in the first half. Amanda Gottlieb (Canton, Conn.) was credited with two saves in the second half.
DC was led by Katie Bourque (six goals, one assist) and Sophia Turchetta (4g, 2a). Kiera Vrindten made five saves.
UP NEXT / NEXT HOME GAME
* UNH returns to action Wednesday, March 11 (4 p.m.) at Harvard University.
* The Wildcats' next home game is Friday, March 20 (1 pm.) vs. Central Connecticut State University.
FIRST HALF
* Dartmouth scored three goals in the opening three minutes of the game to build an early 3-0 lead.
* Neither team scored for 10 minutes, but then the Big Green netted four goals in less than three minutes to extend the advantage to 7-0 at 14:08.
* Bourque's third goal of the game pushed the margin to double digits, 10-0, at 8:08.
* At halftime, the home team led in shots (25-4), shots on goal (20-2), ground balls (9-5), draw controls (10-3) and turnovers (4-7).
SECOND HALF
* UNH struck first in the second half on Neyland's unassisted goal at 28:15.
* Sabrina Grovom (San Marcos, Calif.) netted her second goal of the game at 20:25 and Neyland scored her second of the game at 15:41 to advance the score to 14-3.
* Elizabeth Blanding (Pittsford, N.Y.) potted the Wildcats' fourth unassisted goal of the game at 8:49.
* Caroline Hernon (Hampton, N.H.) finished a feed from Neyland to close the scoring at 2:18.
UNH NOTEBOOK
* Neyland extended her goal-scoring streak to five games. She has four multiple-point efforts.
* Neyland leads the team in goals (10) and points (13).
* Neyland recorded a team-high three draw controls.
* Blanding also pushed her goal streak to five games. She ranks second in goals (nine) and points (11).
* Torres and Michele Smith (Wantagh, N.Y.) shared the team lead with two ground balls.
* Gottlieb was credited with the team's only caused turnover.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
* Dartmouth finished with the advantage in shots (36-13), shots on goal (28-10), ground balls (13-7), draw controls (15-10) and turnovers (6-11).
* UNH was 3-for-8 on clear attempts in the first half and was 5 of 11 overall.
* The Big Green were successful on 12 of 13 clear attempts.
SERIES HISTORY
* UNH has a 13-26 lifetime record against Dartmouth, which has won each of the past eight meetings and 23 of 24.
* UNH's most recent win was 9-8 at home Feb. 27, 2010.
* The last time the Wildcats won in Hanover was April 2, 1991 (9-4).