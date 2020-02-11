‘Cats battle Catamounts as Education Day returns to Durham

NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-15, 4-6 AE) vs. VERMONT (11-13, 5-6 AE)
Wednesday, Feb. 12 – 11:00 A.M. – Lundholm Gymnasium – Durham, N.H. – ESPN+
DURHAM, N.H. – The annual Education Day tradition continues as the University of New Hampshire women's basketball team hosts the Vermont Catamounts this Wednesday, February 12 at 11 A.M. in Lundholm Gym.
Middle schoolers from Oyster River and Somersworth will enjoy a pregame speaking program, including coaches and student-athletes, with messages that focus on academics and athletics. They will follow that up with the Wildcats taking on the Catamounts on ESPN+.
In their first game of the season series, New Hampshire traveled to Vermont on January 29th for UVM's Education Day event.
UP NEXT: The Wildcats are home for two in a row; after the Catamounts come to town, the Wildcats welcome the UMBC Retrievers to Lundholm Gym the following Saturday, February 15 at 12 P.M. For tickets to all remaining UNH women's basketball home games, visit UNHWildcats.com/tickets or call (603)862-4000.
LAST TIME OUT:
- Senior Ashley Storey (Cumberland, Maine) led the way with 14 points but the Wildcats' women's basketball team fell to the unbeaten Stony Brook Seawolves by a score of 52-50 on Long Island.
- The Wildcats held the lead with under six minutes to go in the final period but the Seawolves were able to edge out UNH in the final minutes, going up by four points with just four seconds to go.
- Storey's 14 points came off 6-of-15 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 at the free throw line. Storey also added in an assist, three steals, and two blocks, one in clutch fashion to prevent Stony Brook from extending its late lead.
- The Wildcats were also led by junior Amanda Torres (Hudson, N.H.) who finished with 11 points, a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line, and had a team-high five assists.
- Another double-digit performance came from Caroline Soucy (Beverly, Mass.) who tallid 10 points, six boards, and dished an assist in the contest.
- Maggie Ahearn (Marshfield, Mass.) pulled in a team-high eight rebounds, along with four points and three steals.
ABOUT STONY BROOK:
- The Catamounts (Burlington, Vt.) won their last game against Hartford 62-51, but are 2-3 in their last five
- Vermont is 9-4 at home this season, 2-9 on the road.
- The Catamounts are averaging the third most points per game in the America East at 61.4, but allow 63.6 points per game to their opponents.
- Vermont has the most blocked shots in the America East (111) and are averaging a conference leading 4.63 blocks per game.
- UVM is led by senior Hanna Crymble who has the third most points per game in the America East averaging 17.1 points per game and totaling 410.
- UNH is 40-45 all-time against the Catamounts.
- The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak against Vermont with a 59-51 win on Jan. 29.