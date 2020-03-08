UNH is home to 20 Division I varsity athletics teams that bring home national championships and division titles and whose athletes are consistently recognized for their academic achievements. If Wildcat pride is infectious, we’ve got an epidemic on our hands.

Friends of UNH Skiing Golf Tourney Set for Saturday, May 9

DURHAM, N.H. – The Friends of UNH Skiing Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at the Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland, N.H. The fundraising event, which is open to the public, is a four-person team scramble beginning at 8:30 a.m.

UNH skiing alumni, parents and friends will be among those competing in the tournament, with participants receiving green fees, golf carts, barbecue lunch, plus an official tournament hat, prizes, and a raffle for prizes. The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per team.

 

Sponsorship opportunities are available:

•Tee or Green $100

•T-Shirt $250

•Hat $500

•Tournament Sponsor $1,500

 

To register for the event, be a sponsor, or donate prizes, contact UNH assistant Nordic coach Steve Monsulick at stephen.monsulick@unh.edu or 207-319-5711.

