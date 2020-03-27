Gildon Signs Entry-Level Contract with Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – University of New Hampshire men's hockey junior defenseman Max Gildon (Plano, Texas) has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League. Gildon was selected by Florida in the third round as the 66th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.
"We are very happy for Max," said UNH head coach Mike Souza. "Max was able to develop here at UNH both on and off the ice and realized his ultimate-goal of signing an NHL contract. As a result of his efforts, the Florida Panthers are getting a prospect with unlimited potential."
Gildon continues the impressive history of Wildcats signing professional contracts as over 250 players have gone onto play professional hockey in the history of the program. He is the fourth player in Souza's first two years as head coach to sign a professional contract and the first to ink an NHL deal.
A total of 46 Wildcats have played in the NHL, including four current players with James van Riemsdyk with Philadelphia, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, Brett Pesce and Warren Foegele all with Carolina. Four UNH Wildcats have played for the Florida Panthers over the years with Eric Boguniecki, Brian Foster, Bobby Butler and Paul Thompson.
UNH has had 93 players selected in the NHL draft in program history, including four current Wildcats – junior defenseman Benton Maass (Elk River, Minn.) by Washington, junior goalie Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) by San Jose, sophomore forward Angus Crookshank (North Vancouver, British Columbia) by Ottawa and sophomore goalie Ty Taylor (Richmond, British Columbia) by Tampa Bay.
Gildon posted 21 goals and 52 assists for 73 points over 101 career games at UNH. He tallied at least 21 points or more in all three of his collegiate seasons.
He was just recently named a Third Team Hockey East All-Star for the first time in his career as he led the team this season with a career-best 22 assists and 29 points, while he was tied for fourth with seven goals. He ranked third in the league for points by a defenseman, while he was second in goals and fourth in assists by a defenseman. Nationally, Gildon tied for 11th in the country in points by a defenseman.
As a sophomore, Gildon posted six goals, 15 assists and 21 points over 31 games, while as a freshman he tallied eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points over 36 games. He recorded the most goals and points by Hockey East freshman defensemen as he was named the league's Rookie of the Week twice and the Rookie of the Month for October.