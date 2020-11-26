Kenney takes third place at U.S. Nationals

FRISCO, Colo. – Patrick Kenney (Hingham, Mass.), a senior on the University of New Hampshire alpine ski team, earned third place in giant slalom at the U.S. Alpine National Championships at Copper Mountain on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The U.S. Alpine Nationals, originally scheduled for March, were postponed to Nov. 16-22 due to COVID-19.
"I was fired up with how it went," Kenney said. "I haven't had much time on snow, but I was skiing well for the days leading up to the race. I was pretty confident I could turn some heads, and I'm glad I was able to execute that."
Kenney is a two-time NCAA All-American (2019-2020) and won the Wildcat men's alpine team MVP award last season.
"Third place at U.S. Nationals is a great result," 14th-year alpine head coach Brian Blank said. "He finished last year with a fourth place at NCAA Championships, so it is great to see him start this year skiing just as fast."
"There is still plenty of progress to be made in my skiing," Kenney added, "but I am definitely happy with the start to what could be an interesting season."
The 2021 UNH men and women's ski schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information on the Wildcat ski program, visit www.unhwildcats.com.
