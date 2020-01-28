Mike Robinson Named Hockey East Player of the Week

WAKEFIELD, Mass. – University of New Hampshire junior goaltender Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) has been named the Hockey East Player of the Week for his performance in the home-and-home series versus No. 7 UMass. Robinson was outstanding in net as he only allowed one goal over two games as the Minutemen entered the series ranked ninth nationally with 3.50 goals per game. This is the first time in his career that Robinson has been named the Player of the Week. He earned Defensive Player of the Week accolades once as a sophomore.
Robinson made 57 saves on 58 shots faced for a .983 save percentage and a 0.48 goals against average. He posted his second shutout of the season and the seventh of his career with 31 saves as the Wildcats won 1-0 at the Mullins Center on Friday, while he recorded 26 saves on Saturday in the 1-1 tie at the Whittemore Center. Robinson has a .910 save percentage and a 2.34 goals against average this season.
The Wildcats will return to action for a home-and-home series with UConn on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Friday's game is at the Whittemore Center presented by Tuscan Brands at 7 p.m. as the first 1,000 fans will receive the fourth set of trading cards. Hot dogs will also be $1. The contest on Saturday is at the XL Center at 4 p.m. on NESN. Individual game tickets with affordable options that start as low as $9 and a convenient six-ticket flexible miniplan can be purchased for the season by calling the Whittemore Center Box Office at (603) 862-4000 or by visiting UNHWildcats.com.