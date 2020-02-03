Season-High Matching 195.125 for Freehling and 'Cats

DURHAM, N.H.– Riley Freehling (Southington, Conn.) topped the leader board in the all-around and uneven bars, scored second on beam and floor, and tied for third on vault to lead the University of New Hampshire gymnastics team season-high matching score of 195.125 in a victory over Towson on Saturday night at Lundholm Gym.
UNH (4-2, 2-0 EAGL) placed at least two gymnasts in the top three of each event and clinched all three top spots on beam.
"I was extremely proud of the focus tonight; we faced some adversity this week, but the team really pulled together, kept their focus, and competed better than they have all season," said associate head coach Steve Avgerinos, who served as acting head coach.
Head coach Lindsey Bruck Ayotte was absent in order to attend the funeral of her father-in-law Roger Ayotte, for whom there was a moment of silence prior to the meet.
"I was extremely sad that I could not be at the meet tonight, but I am so thankful for the love and support from my UNH family during this difficult time," Bruck Ayote said from Madawaska, Maine. "Steve, Amanda [Fillard] and Ed [Datti] did a great job leading the team tonight."
"Quite a few people have stepped up and pushed their gymnastics to new levels to help this team succeed this weekend," said Avgerinos.
Freehling hit for season highs in all four events and tallied a personal-best 39.200 score in all-around.
"Riley, in particular, has really pushed herself mentally and physically in the gym, and it showed up tonight in a big way," Avgerinos added. "I am excited to get back in the gym and get ready for the next challenge."
Emma Winer (Georgetown, Mass.) clinched the podium on floor with 9.850, which tied her season high, and she tied Freehling on vault to help lead her team to victory.
Alyssa Worthington (West Warwick, R.I.) won beam with a score of 9.900, which tied her career best from last weekend at West Virginia.
Kylie Gorgenyi (North Reading, Mass.) set her career high on vault with a score of 9.850 for first place on that apparatus.