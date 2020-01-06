Storey, ‘Cats Takes Down Hartford 72-71

DURHAM, N.H. – Strong performances from seniors Ashley Storey (Cumberland, Maine) and Caroline Soucy (Beverly, Mass.) help put away a win for the University of New Hampshire women's basketball team as they took on the Hartford Hawks Sunday afternoon in Durham. The game came to a nail-biting finish as Storey scored the final layup to seal the Wildcats' win with five seconds left.
UNH improves to 4-10 on the season, 1-1 in America East play. Hartford now slips to 0-15, 0-2.
GAME INFORMATION:
Score: UNH 72, Hartford 71
Location: Lundholm Gymnasium (Durham, NH)
Date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 – 1 PM
Time: 1:59
Attendance: 411
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Storey finished her day with a team-high 28 points on 11-for-18 field goal shooting, grabbed eight rebounds, and was a perfect 5-5 from the line. Her lone offensive rebound led to her go-ahead bucket with 5.5 seconds remaining.
- Soucy tallied 14 points, shooting 2-for-3 from behind the arc, and a perfect 2-2 from the charity stripe. Soucy also blocked a team-high three shots in the contest.
- The third Wildcat scoring in double figures was junior Amanda Torres (Hudson, N.H.) with 12 points. Torres also looked for the open teammate, with five assists to zero turnovers, and was active in the passing lanes with two steals.
- A pair of rookies rounded out the starting lineup and contributed offensively and defensively to the victory; freshman Héléna Delaruelle (Enghien-les-Bains, France) tallied just one bucket for two points, but came late in the game to put the Wildcats up 68-66. Delaruelle was a factor in many more of UNH's points, however, with a team-high seven assists on just one turnover. Redshirt freshman Faith Bonett (Moorestown, N.J.) tallied eight points and six boards; Bonett drew a key foul while laying the ball in late in the game, and was a part of a huge UNH run with her first career made three-pointer, the only long-range shot she took in the contest.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- The Wildcats caught an early edge in the first quarter, leading the Hawks 14-10 following a layup from Caroline Soucy with 3 minutes remaining.
- Ashley Storey started out strong for the Wildcats, contributing 8 to the Wildcat's 18-13 first quarter lead.
- The momentum continued for UNH into the start second half with an impressive 3 pointer from freshman Brooke Kane (Derry, N.H.) assisted by Héléna Delaruelle to bring the 'Cats to an 8-point lead with 21-13.
- Hartford's offense rallied back throughout the second quarter, eventually tying UNH 25-25 with a corner three with just over 2 minutes remaining.
- By the end of the second quarter the Wildcats had lost their lead for the second time in the game when the Hawks took the lead 29-27 heading into halftime
- A massive three from Ashley Storey followed immediately with a layup from Amanda Torres helped put the 'Cats back on top at 43-38 with 6 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
- Looking to continue extending UNH's lead with just under three minutes to go in the third, Faith Bonnet sunk a three-pointer from the top of the arc, continuing a 16-3 run for the Wildcats.
- Heading into the final quarter of gameplay, UNH held onto a ten-point lead, exceeding Hartford 57-47. However, Hartford was able to push back scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter alone.
- With just 45 seconds left, the game remained tied 68-68 but a layup from Ashley Storey put the 'Cats at 70, but a three-pointer by Hartford left a nail-biting 15 seconds left for the Wildcats down 71-70.
- Ashley Storey proved up to the task with an offensive rebound and layup with just 5.5 seconds left, sealing the win for the Wildcats.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS:
|UNH
|Leaders
|Opponent
|Storey (28)
|Points
|Lucas (18)
|Storey (8)
|Rebounds
|Wade (9)
|Delaruelle (7)
|Assists
|Lucas (6)
|Storey (5-5)
|Free Throws
|Lucas (6-8)
|Team Stats
|.431
|FG%
|.446
|.50
|3-pt FG %
|.438
|11-16
|FT
|14-22
|35
|Rebounds
|40
|14
|Assists
|14
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|7
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:
- The win snaps a Hartford winning streak in the all-time series. UNH now leads 37-35 all time against Hartford.
- New Hampshire's 50% three-point shooting was a season high for the team.
- This is Ashley Storey's fifth 20+-point performance this season; she leads the team in that stat.
- For the second straight game, UNH started the combination of Delaruelle, Torres, Storey, Bonett, and Soucy. The Wildcats are 1-1 this season with that lineup.
- Storey tallied 11 made field goals in the contest; it was the first time a Wildcat made 10+ FG in a game since Storey did it against CCSU earlier this season.