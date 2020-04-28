Team Awards Announced for 2019 Season

DURHAM, N.H. – The University of New Hampshire volleyball program, unable to convene for its annual team banquet, has announced its team awards for the 2019 season.
The 2019 Wildcats became the second fastest team in program history to reach 10 wins en route to recording the most wins through 20 matches. UNH placed second in the America East standings, advanced to the NIVC tournament and finished with 17 wins.
"Today we celebrate the tremendous season we had in 2019," said Christopher Feliciano, UNH's first-year head coach. "Unfortunately with the COVID-19 pandemic we can not celebrate in a manner that our team deserves. Hopefully there will be a time in the near future when we can continue where we left off in 2019 and celebrate the ground work and efforts of this year's team in 2020."
2019 UNH Volleyball Team Awards
|Offensive Player of the Year
|Hannah Petke
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Emily Tanski
|Most Improved Player
|Abby Sullivan
|Coaches Award
|Jenny Weston
Senior right side hitter Hannah Petke (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) took home the Offensive Player of the Year award. Petke started all 27 matches and played all 102 sets. Throughout those matches, she recorded a team-high .290 hitting percentage, ranked second on the team in points (320.5), points per set (3.14), kills (271), kills per set (2.66), total blocks (92) and blocks per set (0.90).
"From day one, Hannah committed herself to the new offensive system," Feliciano stated. "She was coachable, hardworking, and reliable in critical moments."
Her numbers ranked fourth in the conference in hitting percentage and ninth in both kills/set and points/set. In 10 America East conference matches, Petke led the team in both points per set (3.62) and kills per set (3.19) with a conference-best .384 hitting percentage.
Petke's highlights included season highs in both points (22) and kills (21) on a .528 hitting percentage at Hartford, as well as a career-high seven blocks at UMBC. She was named to the 2019 America East All-Conference First Team and America East Academic Honor Roll this past fall.
Senior libero Emily Tanski (Plymouth, Mich.) was awarded Defensive Player of the Year. Tanski, who played in 26 of 27 matches and 98 of 102 sets, was the team leader in digs with 405 and her team-best 4.13 digs per set ranked second in America East. Tanski's defensive effort on the back row helped limit UNH's opponents to a conference-low .198 hitting percentage.
"It is my opinion that Emily Tanski was hands-down one of the top defenders in America East," Feliciano said. "Without here, there is no chance that we would have had the season we did."
Tanski recorded 10 or more digs in 20 of 26 matches, including 15 or more digs in 15 matches with a season high of 30 vs. Loyola. She was named America East Defensive Specialist of the Week four times in 2019 and made the AE Commissioner's Honor Roll. Tanski finishes her career at UNH as the Wildcat's single-season digs leader with 566 in 2018, and second on the UNH career digs leaderboard with 1,487.
Sophomore middle blocker Abby Sullivan (Methuen, Mass.) was named the team's Most Improved Player award. After starting in only 13 matches during the 2018 season while recording 27 kills, two digs, and 13 solo blocks, Sullivan elevated her game a few levels in 2019. This past season, she started all 27 matches and played all 102 sets. Sullivan led the team in all four block statistics – solo (13), assisted (106), total (119) and blocks per set (1.17) – and ranked second in hitting percentage (.282) as well as third in points (275), points per set (2.70), kills (209) and kills per set (2.05).
"When I got here last spring, you could see that there was something special about Abby," Felciano stated. "She was explosive and physical. She's committed herself to being great and her efforts demonstrate that."
Sullivan led America East in total blocks, ranked second in blocks per set and eighth in hitting percentage. Her .303 hitting percentage in conference-only matches tied for sixth. Sullivan was named to the 2019 All-Conference Second Team.
Senior defensive specialist Jenny Weston (Canton, Mass.) received the Coaches Award.
"Jenny embodies everything the coaching staff desires in a player," Feliciano explained. "She's hardworking, selfless, committed to her team and university, and always wants what's best for everyone."
Feliciano announced the Coaches Award will be renamed the Jenny Weston Award.
On the court, Weston played in 24 of 27 matches and 57 of 102 sets. She was also named to the 2019 America East Commissioner's Honor Roll for the second time in her career.