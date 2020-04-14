Traditions We Cherish-Special Spirit Basketball

The spring is a wonderful time at the University of New Hampshire because of the numerous traditions that take place that positively impact the community. Over the next month we will highlight these events that are unable to be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of these meaningful traditions is the Special Spirit basketball game that was set to take place on Tuesday, April 14. This year would have been the sixth annual event.
Special Spirit is a basketball game that takes place in Lundholm Gymnasium every year between the Pinkerton Astros and the Portsmouth Clippers; two teams of Special Olympic athletes. The event is put on by the Student Occupational Therapy Association (SOTA) in hopes that the basketball game will give the teams a collegiate athletic experience. The event brings in an enthusiastic and supportive crowd of UNH students and community members excited to cheer on the two teams.
Senior recreation therapy major and a member of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Sarah Hansen, has been attending the Special Spirit game every year she's been at UNH. With not being able to go to one last game, she expressed her appreciation for the event.
"I absolutely loved it and I'm really sad that I'm not able to go one last time as a UNH student. I loved seeing the UNH community come together and support both teams and seeing the smiles on the athletes' faces really warms your heart."
Senior and co-president of SAAC, Nelson Thomas, reflected on how much of an impact this game has on the UNH community.
"The Special Spirit game is a special moment for us to come together and acknowledge all our athletes. It is a moment for us to enthusiastically unite and celebrate our fellow athletes and community leaders for their dedication to their sport. It is a time each year when we all come together as Wildcats!"
Caroline Soucy, a senior guard on the women's basketball team spoke about how Special Spirit has impacted her.
"My favorite part of Special Spirit is the camaraderie among the student-athletes at this event! Each of us come together to celebrate and cheer on these amazing young men and women that have worked so hard on these Special Spirit teams. It reminds all of us that being a student-athlete at UNH is so much bigger than just being a member of our team but coming together and giving back to the community that supports all of us."
Although the Special Spirit basketball game will not be taking place this year, UNH student-athletes and the community will be looking forward to next year's game!
Keep checking back to UNHWildcats.com as we continue the Traditions We Cherish series.