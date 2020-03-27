UNH is home to 20 Division I varsity athletics teams that bring home national championships and division titles and whose athletes are consistently recognized for their academic achievements. If Wildcat pride is infectious, we’ve got an epidemic on our hands.

UNH Athletics update during COVID-19 Situation

  • Updated

DURHAM, N.H. – Here is the latest information involving UNH Athletics during the evolving COVID-19 public health situation. In the best interests of the health and safety of the Wildcat community, UNH has suspended all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester. READ MORE.

COVID-19 Updates and Resources

UNH provides key support to NH's COVID-19 efforts

•Latest information from UNH Health & Wellness

CAA Football has cancelled spring practices at all institutions.

The NCAA has cancelled all winter and spring NCAA Championships.

America East has cancelled all practices and competitions through end of 2019-20 academic year.

The East Atlantic Gymnastics League has cancelled the remainder of its season.

