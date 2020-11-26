Women’s lacrosse announces 2021 captains

DURHAM, N.H. - The University of New Hampshire women's lacrosse program has named graduate student Rylee Leonard (Coventry, R.I.) and senior Tatum Benesh (Horseheads, N.Y.) as its team captains for the 2021 season.
"I'm thrilled for Rylee and Tatum to lead our team this year," said head coach Sarah Albrecht. "Rylee, also a captain in 2020, has overcome so much adversity in her time here and she has truly developed as a leader. She is a role model to her teammates through her hard work, dedication and passion for the game. Tatum has been a leader on the defensive unit since her freshman year. This year especially, Tate has emerged as a team leader. She has a strong bond with her all her teammates on and off the field uniting everyone with her supportive leadership style. They will do a great job working together and will move this team forward in a positive direction towards the America East championship."
RYLEE LEONARD
Leonard is a strong leader as this is her second straight season being named a captain. Despite missing two seasons due to injury, Leonard's career stats show 43 goals, 23 assists with 66 points total in just 34 games played. Leonard had an outstanding 2019 season as she led the Wildcats in points with 55 and assists with 22, while she was third on the team in goals scored with 33. Leonard was also named to the America East All-Conference Second Team as well as the America East All-Academic Team and America East Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2019 school year. She had an outstanding freshman season in 2017, when she was named to the America East All-Rookie Team as she posted 10 goals and one assist for 11 points.
TATUM BENESH
Benesh has had a great career for UNH racking up 32 ground balls, good enough for top five on the team for current Wildcats. Tatum was also fifth on the team in draw control as a freshman and was named to the 2018 America East All-Rookie Team. She has been awarded to the America East Commissioner's Honor Roll and America East Academic Honor Roll during her time at UNH. Benesh achieved two of her career highs in both ground balls (with four) and caused turnovers (with three) against Vermont in the 2019 season. Benesh is also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.