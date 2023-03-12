Turner of Red Sox set to practice again
Justin Turner, whose stitches were removed, might resume baseball activities Monday.
The DH/first baseman for the Red Sox was hit in the face with a pitch last Monday. He was taken to a local hospital where he received 16 stitches. His scans came back clean.
“He’s gonna do a lot of stuff inside today in the training room and in the gym,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday at JetBlue Park. “Most likely tomorrow he’ll start doing baseball activities — ground balls and he’ll hit. I just talked to him. He’s in a good spot. He feels really good.”
The 38-year-old Turner is in his first season with the Red Sox after signing a one-year deal that guarantees him $15 million and includes a player option for 2024. He’s expected to serve as the main DH and occasionally fill in at first base for Triston Casas.
Cora said the swelling around Turner’s eye is not really an issue. “It didn’t get all the way up there (inside the eye) so that’s why he’s been able to keep moving along and be in the position he’s in,” Cora said.
Miami deals NH’s Long, pick for CB Ramsey
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.
Per ESPN, the Rams will acquire the Dolphins’ third-round pick (No. 77 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as Exeter, N.H.’s Hunter Long, a tight end. The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.
Long, 24, had one reception for eight yards in seven games (two starts) in 2021. He did not record a catch in nine games in 2022.
Byron grabs victory in Phoenix NASCAR race
William Byron got a strong push from Tyler Reddick, passed teammate Kyle Larson and won in NASCAR overtime at Phoenix Raceway, claiming the United Rentals Work United 500 Sunday in Avondale, Ariz.
Wrecks by Harrison Burton and A.J. Allmendinger brought out two late cautions, but on the final restart, Byron started outside of Larson and received a winning shove from Reddick’s Toyota going into Turn 3.
— Field Level Media
After also winning at Las Vegas last week, Byron recorded his first win and first top-five finish at Phoenix Raceway.
The back-to-back victories made him the first multiple winner in the Cup Series over the season’s first four races.
Ryan Blaney finished second, followed by Reddick.
Fourth-place Larson lost a late two-tire stop with Byron last week in Nevada. On Sunday, he led a race-high 202 laps before being passed by Kevin Harvick.
A nine-time Phoenix winner, Harvick eventually finished fifth and came home inside the top 10 for the 20th consecutive race in the desert.
In the final event of its three-race Western swing, NASCAR implemented its new package used at shorter ovals and road courses. That included a rear spoiler reduced in half -- creating less downforce around the 1-mile track.
Larson put his No. 5 Chevrolet in the top spot, but his teammate Byron grabbed the lead from Larson after one lap and ran away from the 36-car field like he did in Nevada last Sunday.
In an incident-free Stage 1, Byron’s No. 24 Camaro headed the point over the 60-lap segment as cars slid around the slick speedway on the warmest day of the week.
Byron, who won both stages last week, beat Larson by over two seconds to claim the playoff bonus points at Lap 60 as the first caution flew.
Larson was first off pit road and won the 125-lap Stage 2 by just over a second over Byron. But on Lap 137, Aric Almirola produced the first caution for cause when he broke a right-front wheel and hit the frontstretch wall.
--Field Level Media